At least 101 shot, 15 killed during holiday weekend in Chicago The city of Chicago flooded the streets with 1,000 extra police officers during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but they could not stop an eruption of gun violence. "CBSN: On Assignment" spent the last week in Chicago, to witness the violence from inside. The look inside Chicago gangs will air as part of the new primetime summer series launching July 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and on CBSN.