At least 10 mass shootings across U.S. over Mother's Day weekend At least 10 mass shootings happened across the country over Mother's Day weekend, according to the Gun Violence Archive. In Colorado, police are searching for a motive after a gunman killed six adults at a birthday party, and a manhunt is underway in New York after a shooting in Times Square wounded three bystanders. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta joined "CBSN AM" with the latest.