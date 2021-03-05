AstraZeneca exec: "We are ready to supply tens of millions of doses" in the U.S. Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are being administered to some of the world's lowest-income countries thanks in part to the global COVAX initiative. The drugmaker plans to request emergency-use authorization for its vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration when the results of its U.S. clinical trial are available in a few weeks. AstraZeneca executive Ruud Dobber spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the company's vaccination efforts.