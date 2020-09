Associates of Putin critic Alexei Navalny say he was poisoned at Siberian hotel Associates of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny say he was likely poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent at a hotel in Siberia, not at an airport as originally suspected. As CBS News' Charlie D'Agata reports, new video has emerged that was apparently shot inside the hotel room, not long after Navalny fell ill on a plane.