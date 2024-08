Ashley Graham, Emma Grede talk "Side Hustlers" series and its impact Ashley Graham, a supermodel, entrepreneur and investor, and Emma Grede, cofounder and CEO of the clothing brand Good American, and a founding partner of Kim Kardashian's Skims, talks about season two of their series, "Side Hustlers." The show follows a group of women who are competing to receive a cash investment and mentorship to transform their side hustles into big business.