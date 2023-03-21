As Donald Trump awaits grand jury decision, U.S. Capitol prepares for potential unrest Officials in Washington, D.C., and New York are boosting security efforts in case of potential unrest surrounding a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, a top Democrat investigating the hack of the D.C. health insurance data system told CBS News the personal information of at least 17 current or former members of Congress has been exposed. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined Lilia Luciano and Lana Zak to discuss.