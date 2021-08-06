Arndrea Waters King discusses voting rights marches planned for U.S. cities According to the Brennan Center, at least 18 states have enacted 30 laws restricting access to the vote so far this year. On August 28, the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech, civil rights organizations are coming together for March On for Voting Rights, which will take place in cities across the country. Arndrea Waters King, the president of the Drum Major Institute, one of the organizations involved in planning the event, joined Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss.