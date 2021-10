Arizona progressives organize to fund primary challenger to Senator Kyrsten Sinema Arizona progressives are looking to fund Senator Kyrsten Sinema's primary challenger as the Democrat holds up President Biden's agenda. Luis Avila, a spokesperson for the the Primary Sinema PAC, and Chuck Rocha, the founder and director of the Nuestro PAC, join CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss their efforts.