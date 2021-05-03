Local Matters: Controversy over GOP-led election audit in Arizona The Republican-held state Senate in Arizona has hired a private company to conduct a hand recount of more than 2 million ballots from the 2020 election in Maricopa County, even though the official tally already confirmed former President Trump lost to Joe Biden. Many critics are alarmed by what appears to be a secretive and partisan process. TucsonSentinel.com editor and publisher Dylan Smith joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the company conducting the audit and why he believes it's unlikely to be completed.