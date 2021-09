Arizona 2020 election review affirms President Biden's victory The review of 2020 election results in Maricopa County, Arizona has concluded and reaffirms that President Biden won the county and the state. CBS News senior White House correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports. Then, CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster joins CBSN anchor Lana Zak to discuss what else is in the report and what the results could mean for other election challenges.