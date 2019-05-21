News
Widespread flu-like illness hits main Texas processing facility for migrants
CBS News poll: Majority of Americans oppose overturning Roe v. Wade
Study finds widespread problems for military families in private housing
Lawmakers say Trump presiding over "epidemic of death" at border
Strict new state abortion laws spark protests nationwide
Third Alaska small plane crash in two weeks kills at least one
Harris in renewed focus on maternal mortality rate among blacks
Oklahoma flooding leaves people trapped by rising waters
Some Democratic voters think impeachment could backfire politically
Aretha Franklin's wills found at her home