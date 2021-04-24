Live

Are Trump voters worried he will keep his word?

A focus group of Trump voters, moderated by CBS News contributor Frank Luntz, weigh in on whether they feel the president-elect has softened his stance on several platforms of his campaign, including immigration and "building the wall."
