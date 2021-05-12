Are Americans becoming increasingly addicted to the technology around them? Americans may be growing increasingly addicted to the technology around them, which may have negative effects. Meanwhile, tech companies are facing backlash for the growing levels of addiction, with advocates pushing for them to do more to combat the negative effects. Todd Spangler, Variety's New York digital editor, wrote the cover story for this month's Variety Magazine on the subject, titled "Hooked on hardware? Tech giants face tough questions over device addiction." He discusses it on CBSN.