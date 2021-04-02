Live

Watch CBSN Live

April 19: Rubio, Manchin and O'Malley

The latest on foreign policy, domestic politics, and the 2016 race to the White House, with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, and others.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.