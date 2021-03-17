Live

Apple's new CarPlay system creates smartcars

Apple just unveiled CarPlay, billed as a "smarter, safer" way for drivers to use iPhones. Dan Ackerman, senior editor at CNET, talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about what Apple's competition is bringing to the table.
