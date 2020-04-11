Apple, Google announce plan to help people trace possible coronavirus exposure The CEOs of Apple and Google are joining forces in a combined effort to combat the coronavirus. The Silicon Valley giants are each planning on rolling out technology on their operating systems in May that can notify someone if they’ve been in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. Wired Editor-in-Chief Nick Thompson joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to explain the new technology and how people can use it to keep themselves safe.