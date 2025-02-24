Watch CBS News

Apple announces $500 billion investment in U.S.

Apple has announced a $500 billion investment in the U.S. over the next four years. The company also said it will hire 20,000 additional workers in the U.S. CBS MoneyWatch Correspondent Kelly O'Grady reports.
