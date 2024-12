Appeals court upholds law that could ban TikTok in U.S. A federal appeals court upheld a law Friday that would ban TikTok in the U.S. if the app's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, does not sell it. TikTok and ByteDance could still appeal the case to the Supreme Court. CBS News MoneyWatch correspondent Kelly O'Grady joins to unpack the challenges of reaching a deal, with the law set to take effect on Jan. 19.