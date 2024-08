Appeals court revives lawsuit against TikTok over girl's death in "blackout challenge" A federal appeals court Tuesday revived a lawsuit filed by the mother of a 10-year-old girl who sued TikTok after her daughter died in 2021 from attempting the so-called "blackout challenge" that dared people to choke themselves until they lost consciousness. While social media companies have been protected from liability in the past, Jo Ling Kent explains why this case could be different.