House holds hearing on anti-Asian violence as details emerge in deadly Atlanta-area spa shootings New video has emerged showing the moments right before and after the deadly shooting rampage at three Atlanta-area spas. Meantime, as authorities continue to investigate the suspect and his motive for the attacks, the House on Thursday held a hearing on the rise anti-Asian American discrimination and violence that has faced the community over the past year. CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports on the latest in the investigation. Then, Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Siobhan Hughes and CBS News congressional reporter Jack Turman join CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.