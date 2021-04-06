Dr. Fauci says U.S. "on the brink" of a COVID surge as cases rise Dr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. is "on the brink" of another coronavirus surge. As CBS News' Nikki Battiste reports, the more contagious variant first found in the U.K. is now in all 50 states as officials race to vaccinate Americans. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease specialist and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss how to get ahead of a possible fourth wave.