Another deadline passes for DOJ to give judge details on deportation flights Another deadline for the Department of Justice to provide a federal judge with information about last weekend's deportation flights has come and gone. The flights carried hundreds of Venezuelan nationals to El Salvador with the Trump administration invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport 137 of them. But a federal court judge says the flights violated a temporary restraining order. CBS News Department of Justice correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports.