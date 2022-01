Anjanette Young on $2.9 million settlement: "The money is not justice" In 2019, Chicago police raided Anjanette Young's home after recieving a bad tip. The person they were looking for did not live at Young's home. She was changing and says officers left her naked and handcuffed for 40 minutes. Young is still experiencing trauma today. "CBS Mornings" co-anchor Gayle King spoke exclusively with Young about recieving a nearly 3 million dollar settlement, and what justice looks like today.