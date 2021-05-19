Attorneys for Andrew Brown Jr.'s family continue push for DOJ investigation The family of Andrew Brown Jr. continues to push for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate last month's deadly police shooting in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The county prosecutor announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed against the officers involved. CBS News' Jeff Pegues reports on the latest developments, and Brown family lawyer and civil rights attorney Harry Daniels joined CBSN to discuss the case.