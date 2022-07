MoneyWatch: What's driving fluctuations in gas prices across the U.S. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Evan Halper, a business reporter for "The Washington Post," to discuss fluctuating gas prices. While gas prices have recently fallen, Halper talks about his new reporting about expectations that costs will spike again and others' reactions to the Biden administration's efforts to combat high energy costs.