Analysis of trials in racially charged cases in Georgia and Wisconsin Testimony has resumed in two racially charged trials. In Georgia, prosecutors are calling witnesses to take the stand in the trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death, and in Wisconsin, a survivor testified in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of shooting three men and killing two of them. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor, joined CBSN to discuss.