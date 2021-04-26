Live

An inside look at the vice president's residence

When the Trumps take over the White House, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife will move into a home on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Observatory. CBS News' Craig Boswell has a sneak peek at the VP's new digs.
