Amid jobs boom, why is wage growth still slow? On Friday, the Dow hit its eighth consecutive record high and at the same time the Department of Labor released the July jobs report showing an increase of more than 200,000 jobs and unemployment falling to a 16-year low. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss why the unemployment rate doesn't tell the whole story, what other number we need to pay attention to for a fuller picture of the labor market and why wage growth has been so sluggish.