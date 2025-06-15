America's risk in the Israel-Iran conflict Since Friday, Israel has sent jets to bomb targets across Iran, saying its objective is to destroy as much of Iran's nuclear program as it can, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also suggesting support for regime change. Tehran, meanwhile, has retaliated with attacks of its own. With scheduled meetings between the U.S. and Iran over that nation's nuclear program now cancelled, correspondent Elizabeth Palmer talks with Middle East expert Sanam Vakil about the unfolding conflict, and the potential consequences for the Trump Administration.