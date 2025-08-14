Americans Get Honest About Tipping Culture | America Unfiltered Tips for restaurant workers are falling, according to data from Square. It's a possible sign that consumer confidence in the economy may be slipping. but could it also reflect a broader shift in how Americans feel about tipping—especially in situations where it wasn't expected before? In this episode of America Unfiltered, CBS News' Anthony Salvanto breaks down new national polling data and hears directly from people across the country to explore how Americans really feel about tipping.