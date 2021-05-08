Live

Watch CBSN Live

American woman found dead in Jamaica

The mother of an aspiring model from Queens is searching for answers after her daughter was found dead in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Desiree Gibbon, 26, was found on the side of a road, with her throat slashed.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.