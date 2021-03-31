Live

"American Sniper" Trial

Eboni Williams, CBS News Legal Analyst, discusses the trial of the man charged with murdering former Navy Seal Chris Kyle. The prosecution rested Tuesday in Stephenville, Texas where former Marine Eddie Routh is mounting an insanity defense.
