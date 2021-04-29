Live

American Airlines co-pilot dies during landing

A medical examiner is working to determine how an American Airlines co-pilot died at the controls. The flight from Dallas to Albuquerque had to make an emergency landing Wednesday afternoon. Kris Van Cleave reports.
