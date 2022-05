Amber Heard cross-examined by Johnny Depp's lawyers Johnny Depp's legal team finished its second day of questioning Amber Heard. Depp is suing his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse. Depp's lawyers say he was defamed, although the piece did not mention his name. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins Elaine Quijano on CBS News to discuss the trial.