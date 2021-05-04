Live

Watch CBSN Live

Amazon's latest big special: 50,000 job openings

Amazon held 12 simultaneous job fairs across the country to recruit talent to fill 50,000 open jobs at fulfillment centers. The entry-level positions will pay between $11.50 and $15 per hour. Adriana Diaz reports from Kenosha, Wisconsin.
