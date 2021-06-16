Amateur internet investigators are helping law enforcement track down people who stormed the Capitol on January 6 Amateur internet sleuths are hard at work tracking down the people who stormed the Capitol building on January 6. They call themselves "Sedition Hunters," and their information has proven useful to law enforcement. Bloomberg Businessweek reporter David Yaffe-Bellany discusses why these people are devoting large chunks of their daily lives to this pursuit and how law enforcement is responding to them.