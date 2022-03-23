Watch CBS News

Amanda Bynes' nine-year conservatorship terminated

Former actress Amanda Bynes' conservatorship was officially terminated on Tuesday. The ruling brings an end to the nearly 9-year conservatorship and gives Bynes full control of her life. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
