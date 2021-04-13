Live

Almanac: Space chimp

Fifty-five years ago today a chimpanzee traveled where no man had gone before, when NASA loaded Ham the chimp into a Mercury capsule for a trial run ahead of America's first manned space mission. Charles Osgood reports.
