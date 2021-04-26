Live

Watch CBSN Live

Alleged gunman in custody after deadly shooting

A gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale airport, killing at least five and injuring eight more. The alleged gunman is in custody. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud joined CBSN to discuss the latest.
