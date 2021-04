A-Rod's MLB career possibly over after last game as Yankee The career of one of baseball's brightest and most controversial stars remains up in the air. Alex Rodriguez played his final game as a New York Friday night at Yankee Stadium, but there are still questions about whether his playing days are done. Damon Amendolarah, a host on the CBS Sports Radio Network, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to look back at the twists and turns of A-Rod's career.