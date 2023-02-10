Watch CBS News

Alex Murdaugh's best friend testifies

An attorney who said he was Alex Murdaugh's best friend testified at his murder trial. He said that Murdaugh admitted he had a drug addiction and had been stealing money from his law firm and clients. Nikki Battiste reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.