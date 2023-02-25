Watch CBS News

Alex Murdaugh takes the stand in his murder trial

Alex Murdaugh took the stand in court this week and said he did not kill his wife and son. Prosecutors cross-examined him for six hours, accusing him of lying. Nikki Batiste has more from the courtroom.
