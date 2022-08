Alex Jones ordered to pay over $4 million in damages to Sandy Hook family A jury in Texas has ordered the right-wing conspiracy broadcaster Alex Jones to pay over $4 million in compensatory damages to the family of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting. They sued him for defamation and testified that his false claims that the shooting was a hoax made their lives "a living hell." CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins Robert Costa with more on the breaking news.