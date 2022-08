Albuquerque mayor on ramping up investigation into killings of 4 Muslim men State and federal investigators are looking into the recent fatal shootings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The murders all happened within the past nine months and police believe the incidents may be connected. The mayor of Albuquerque, Tim Keller, joins Lana Zak on CBS News to discuss what the city is doing to keep the Muslim community safe.