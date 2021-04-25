Live

Alan Thicke dead at the age of 69

TV actor Alan Thicke has died at the age of 69. Thicke was best known for his role in the long-running series "Growing Pains." Entertainment Tonight Senior News Editor Jen Peros joins CBSN with more on Thicke's life and career
