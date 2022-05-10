Alabama Murder suspect recaptured; accomplice dead: CBS News Flash May 10, 2022 Vicky White, the corrections official who helped murder suspect Casey White escape from an Alabama prison more than a week ago, is dead. Sources say they think she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Senate has passed legislation beefing up security for Supreme Court justices and their families after the leak of a draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. And - for the first time in more than 60 years, the opening of Parliament won’t include Queen Elizabeth. Buckingham Palace says the 96-year-old queen has been having mobility issues.