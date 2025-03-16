Alabama community turns out to support bullied autistic boy When 10-year-old Hunter Blankenship, of Clanton, Alabama, was bullied over his rainbow glasses, he was nearly driven to self-harm. But the car-loving autistic boy instead received an outpouring of love from the community, when car buffs were asked to share their automotive enthusiasm with Hunter – and hundreds answered the call. Steve Hartman reports. [If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.]