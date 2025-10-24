Air traffic controller working unpaid during shutdown delivers food to support family Air traffic controllers are among the hundreds of thousands of federal workers affected by the government shutdown. Though deemed essential, they're working without pay, putting serious strain on both their finances and daily operations. Kris Van Cleave spoke with Jack Criss, a controller in the Washington, D.C., area who has taken to delivering food on his days off to make sure he can still afford his daughter's tuition.