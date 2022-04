Millions of Americans live in places with unhealthy levels of air pollution The 2022 "State of the Air" report from the American Lung Association reveals that more 137 million Americans live in places with unhealthy levels of air pollution. It's an increase of 2.1 million people from the previous year. Paul Billings, senior vice president of advocacy for the American Lung Association, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Mola Lenghi with details.