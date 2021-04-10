Live

Watch CBSN Live

Air France flights diverted after bomb threats

Two Air France planes headed for Paris made emergency landings in Salt Lake City, Utah and Halifax, Nova Scotia on Tuesday night after bomb threats were phoned in. CBS News transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleve has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.